156 kg of ganja seized at Walayar

January 04, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Excise officers seized 156 kg ganja from a pick-up van at Walayar border on Wednesday. The ganja valued at ₹1 crore was found hidden under fish crates in the van. Two men named S. Marimuthu, 25, from Thanjavur, and Shelvan, 40, from Poompugar were arrested.

Excise officers said that the ganja was being brought from Andhra Pradesh to Kozhikode. The two men had reportedly been given instruction to leave the vehicle at Kozhikode fish market.

An investigation is on to find the kingpins of the ganja trade.

