Kerala

156 grama panchayats to be made barren-free

₹40 crore allocated in current Budget to give royalty to paddy farmers

Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar has said that 156 grama panchayats in the State will be made barren-free panchayats this year.

Delivering a speech on ‘Haritha Keralam Mission and Local Self-Government Institutions’ at Vythiri in Wayanad district on Tuesday, Mr. Sunil Kumar said a sum of ₹40 crore had been allocated in the current Budget to give royalty to paddy farmers of the State and it was a reward for people conserving mother earth.

The State had seen a leap in paddy cultivation with a yield of 50,000 tonnes last season. The area under paddy cultivation increased to 2,00,000 hectares during the period.

The area would be increased to 3,00,000 hectares next season. “Jeevani, a project to promote organic vegetable cultivation in the State, will help us be self-reliant in vegetable production and fight lifestyle diseases,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 11:23:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/156-grama-panchayats-to-be-made-barren-free/article30854398.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY