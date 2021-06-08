15,567 new cases, TPR at 14.15%

Thiruvananthapuram

08 June 2021 21:08 IST

The State reported 15,567 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, when 1,09,979 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The case graph has remained on a plateau for the past few weeks and the test positivity rate (TPR) has remained static around 14% to 15% despite the the lockdown in the State. TPR on Tuesday was 14.15%

The State’s active case pool has been dipping steadily and was 1,43,254 when 20,019 patients recovered from the disease on Tuesday.

Death toll

The cumulative fatality in the State now stood at 10,281, with 124 deaths, which occurred over the past few days, being added to the official list of COVID deaths on Tuesday.

Hospitalisations were showing a dip in the State and from the daily average of 3,500, the figure came down to 2,510 on Tuesday. The total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe infection in hospitals in the State, which had gone up to 39,061 on Monday, dipped to 32,992 on Tuesday.

ICU admissions dip

The total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients in the State in both public and private hospitals were also on the decline and stood at 3,295 on Tuesday. The number of those requiring ventilator support was 1,335.

The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 26,57,962 cases.

Among the districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 2,121, followed by Ernakulam 1,868, Thiruvananthapuram 1,760, Kollam 1,718, Palakkad 1,284, Kozhikode 1,234, Thrissur 1,213, Alappuzha 1,197, Kannur 692, Kottayam 644, Pathanamthitta 560, Idukki 550, Kasaragod 454 and Wayanad 272.