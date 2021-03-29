1,549 more test positive

The State reported 1,549 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, when 37,377 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative case burden to 11,19,542 cases.

The test positivity rate registered on the day was again over 4% at 4.14%

With 1,897 recoveries being reported, the active case pool registered 24,223 cases. The cumulative recoveries have risen to 10,90,419.

Death toll

The addition of 11 new deaths which took place in the past few days to the official list of COVID-19 fatalities in the State on Monday took the toll to 4,590.

Kozhikode reported four deaths, Thiruvananthapuram two, while one death each was reported from Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kannur.

The number of critically ill in the State who are currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State came down to 433 on Monday, according to official reports, with 135 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Among the districts, Kannur reported the maximum number of new cases with 249 cases while Ernakulam had 184, Kozhikode 184, Thiruvananthapuram 155, Malappuram 134, Kasaragod 98, Kollam 92, Palakkad 88, Thrissur 88, Kottayam 85, Pathanamthitta 60, Idukki 53, Alappuzha 48. and Wayanad 31 cases.

Foreign travellers

Two more persons arrived from South Africa in the past 24 hours, have tested positive for the virus.

With this, a total of 111 persons who reached the State from abroad since mid-December have tested positive 19 so far. This includes 103 persons from the U.K., seven from South Africa and one from Brazil.

So far, 11 persons have tested positive for the virus variant B.1.1.7 in the State.