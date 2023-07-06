HamberMenu
154-year-old Kannur Central Jail wall collapses in heavy rain

July 06, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
The wall of the Kannur Central Jail that collapsed following heavy downpour on July 5.

The wall of the Kannur Central Jail that collapsed following heavy downpour on July 5. | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan 

The 154-year-old outer wall of the Kannur Central Jail collapsed in the heavy rain that lashed Kannur district on Wednesday. The incident took place in the morning.

The wall, which was more than 15-foot high, collapsed in a length of about 25 metres. The adjacent parts of the broken wall have slightly tilted and it poses a threat to nearby land and houses of private individuals.

A major tragedy was averted as those who stood near the wall ran away to safety when it collapsed.

Jail Superintendent P. Vijayan said that security would be strengthened on the jail premises. He said steps had been taken to deploy armed forces as part of strengthening security around jail premises. A camp office would be set up for the armed forces, he added. Kannur Central Jail houses around 1,000 prisoners.

MLA K.V. Sumesh visited the spot.

