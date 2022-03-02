154 more Keralites arrive from Ukraine

Efforts on to ensure the safety of Indians stranded in Kharkiv

As Operation Ganga progresses, 154 more Keralite students from Ukraine reached India on Wednesday, while efforts continued to ensure the safety of Indians stranded in Kharkiv in the eastern part of the war-torn country.

On Wednesday the Indian Embassy in Kyiv had advised Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately in view of the ''deteriorating situation.''

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene with the Russian leadership and guarantee a safe passage for Indians in Kharkiv and Sumy through Russia. Indians stranded in eastern Ukraine were running out of food and water and should be provided emergency supplies, he said.

So far, 398 students from the State had arrived home safely after the evacuation began, as per data received till 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The State government said steps were being taken to hasten the homeward journey of Keralite students who arrived in New Delhi and Mumbai on the evacuation flights. The NoRKA-Roots had arranged a chartered flight to bring 170 students from New Delhi to Kochi on Wednesday evening. The passenger list included 36 students who reached India on Tuesday and 134 others who arrived on Wednesday morning.

The NoRKA-Roots had arranged special buses to Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod to transport the youngsters to their home districts. Smaller groups also arrived in the Kochi, Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram airports on Wednesday.

Of the total 398 Keralite students who have reached India, 395 have arrived in Kerala. One student is a resident of New Delhi while another student resides in Mumbai. The third student flew to Abu Dhabi to his parents.

Four Indian Air Force flights - two from Bucharest and one each from Rzeszów and Budapest - with evacuees are expected at the Hindon air base on Thursday. On Friday, more flights are expected to reach Mumbai and New Delhi from Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.