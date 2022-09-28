154 kg of banned plastic products seized in Wayanad

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) and local administrative bodies, in a joint operation, recovered 154 kg of banned plastic products from various parts of Wayanad.

The seized products include carry bags, plastic-coated paper plates and cups, styrofoam plates, and non-woven bags. The raids were conducted in shops, and notices were served on defaulters.

A fine of ₹10,000 is imposed on first-time defaulters, while ₹25,000 will be slapped on them if they repeat the offence. Violation of rules for the third time will invite a fine of ₹50,000 and cancellation of licence, sources said. Raids would be intensified in the district in the coming days, they added.