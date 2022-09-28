Kerala

154 kg of banned plastic products seized in Wayanad

Officials of the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) and local administrative bodies, in a joint operation, recovered 154 kg of banned plastic products from various parts of Wayanad.

The seized products include carry bags, plastic-coated paper plates and cups, styrofoam plates, and non-woven bags. The raids were conducted in shops, and notices were served on defaulters.

A fine of ₹10,000 is imposed on first-time defaulters, while ₹25,000 will be slapped on them if they repeat the offence. Violation of rules for the third time will invite a fine of ₹50,000 and cancellation of licence, sources said. Raids would be intensified in the district in the coming days, they added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
environmental pollution
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2022 8:14:14 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/154-kg-of-banned-plastic-products-seized-in-wayanad/article65946866.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY