15,372 families in Malappuram to benefit from DFK project

September 29, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

As many as 15,372 families in the district have been identified as beneficiaries of the State government’s Destitute-Free Kerala (DFK) project being implemented by the Kudumbashree with the support of local bodies.

Kudumbashree Mission district coordinator Jaffar Kokkooth said here on Friday that destitutes were being provided with food, drinking water, medicine, toilet facilities, education, clothes, and stay. He added that the DFK project was being implemented in 106 panchayats and municipalities in Malappuram district.

Families found destitute would be given support to overcome their current difficulties. Mr. Kakkooth said the support would be given in aid package

As many as 24 community resource persons have been selected to supervise the DFK project. The Kudumbashree will be responsible for the implementation of the project. Mr. Kakkooth said the services of community resource persons would be available from the first week of October. One resource person will be in charge of four local self-government bodies.

Mr. Kakkooth said resource persons would be utilised not only for the DFK project but also to reach out with various projects to extremely poor members, Buds School, and geriatric neighbourhoods.

The Kudumbashree has spent ₹19.5 crore for the DFK project so far. Each local body is being given an emergency assistance fund of ₹47 lakh to address problems facing the extremely poor.

According to Mr. Kakkooth, there are 112 geriatric neighbourhoods, 8,503 extremely poor familes, 63 Buds schools, and 15,372 destitute families in the district. “We will use the resource persons to reach out to those groups,” he said.