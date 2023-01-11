ADVERTISEMENT

15,300 litres of adulterated milk seized at Aryankavu check-post

January 11, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOLLAM

Milk laced with hydrogen peroxide, a chemical used to preserve it longer. Minister directs to intensify checks

The Hindu Bureau

The Dairy Development department on Wednesday seized 15,300 litres of adulterated milk during an inspection at the Aryankavu check-post.

The milk was brought by Agrisoft Dairy Farm from Vadiyur in Tamil Nadu and the tanker was on its way to their plant at Pandalam when it was seized.

After testing the milk sample, it was found that the milk contained hydrogen peroxide, a chemical used to preserve it longer. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani had instructed to intensify surveillance at borders and check-posts following which Dairy Development department officials had seized milk laced with formalin from the Meenakshipuram check-post during Onam. Though that consignment was sent back, the Minister directed the officials to destroy the milk seized on Wednesday.

The milk seized by the Dairy Development department was handed over to the Food Safety officials of the Health department for further legal action. At present check-posts under the Dairy Development department are functioning at Meenakshipuram in Palakkad, Aryankav in Kollam and Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram.

Surprise checks are held at border, apart from at check-posts on milk transported to Kerala. The quality control division of the department collects and tests milk samples sold in all districts to ensure quality.

After the seizure, Ms. Chinchurani has instructed the department officials to strengthen inspections in all parts of the State.

