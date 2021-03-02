1,530 booths in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

02 March 2021 19:41 IST

Arrangements for smooth conduct of polls

Authorities have begun preparations for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections in the five constituencies in the district.

According to District Collector Narasimhugari T.L. Reddy, 1,530 booths, including 453 auxiliary booths and seven temporary ones, will be set up this time as against the 1,077 booths during the previous Parliament elections. The number of booths are being raised following a direction from the Election Commission of India to limit the maximum number of voters in a booth to 1,000.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, special arrangements will be made to regulate the crowd in front of the booths. Web casting facilities will be arranged in 171 booths classified as trouble-prone during the previous Assembly elections.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 2,054 ballot units, 2,015 control units and 2,170 VVPAT machines too have been set up. A total of 45 teams have been deployed for duties, including static surveillance, video viewing and anti-defacement.

10,36,599 voters

As per the voters’ list published on January 20, the district has a total electorate of 10,36,599, including 5,44,965 women and four transgenders. There are 38,696 voters over the age of 80 and 14,671 persons with disabilities.

Among the five constituencies, Aranmula has the highest number of voters — 2, 33,365. A total of 1,22,960 among them are women. Ranni stands last in the table with 1,90,468 voters, including 98,451 women.

An updated list of voters in the district will be published on the last date for filing nominations.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also designated 10 locations across the district as the venues for the political parties and candidates to stage public events.