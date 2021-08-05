KeralaKOLLAM 05 August 2021 06:59 IST
1,527 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,657 recoveries in Kollam
Updated: 05 August 2021 06:59 IST
The district reported 1,527 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,657 recoveries on Wednesday. While 1,521 patients contracted the disease through contact, others include six health workers.
At present the district has 32,497 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 20,03,491. While 2,948 people completed home quarantine on Wednesday, the Health Department has traced 3,15,208 primary and 19,134 secondary contacts of the cases.
