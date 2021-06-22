1,525 new cases in Kollam

KOLLAM

22 June 2021 20:39 IST

740 test positive in Alappuzha

The district reported 1,525 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,032 recoveries on Tuesday.

While 1,516 patients contracted the disease through contact, the others include two NRIs, two persons from other States and five health workers.

Kollam district currently has 33,199 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 15,64,545. While 4,146 people completed home quarantine on Tuesday, the Health Department has traced 2,71,724 primary and 17,297 secondary contacts of the cases.

Alappuzha

The district reported 740 COVID-19 cases and 1,043 recoveries on Tuesday. It also recorded 18 COVID-19-related deaths. The test positivity rate for the day stood at 9.68%.

Of the fresh cases, 734 patients contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of six others remains unknown.

The 740 cases include 70 logged from Alappuzha, 44 from Panavally, 39 from Punnapra North, 29 from Vallikunnam, and 25 from Mannar. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district fell to 8,412.

