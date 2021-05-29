152 cadets pass out of Ezhimala Academy

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, FOC-in-C, Eastern Naval Command, reviewing the cadets, who passed out of the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhilamala in Kannur district, on Saturday.

KANNUR

29 May 2021 21:08 IST

Officers will proceed to Naval establishments for training in specialised fields

In a spectacular passing out parade held at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, 152 trainees comprising 100 midshipmen of the Indian Naval Academy Course, cadets of 30A Naval Orientation Course (Extended) and 32 Naval Orientation Course (Regular) passed out with flying colours, marking the culmination of their ab-initio training, on Saturday.

The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, who awarded medals to meritorious midshipmen and cadets on completion of the ceremonial review.

Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Commandant, INA, was the conducting officer.

The successful trainees marched with their gleaming swords and rifles held in salute, past the academy’s auarterdeck in slow march to the traditional notes of Auld Lang Syne, the poignant farewell tune played by armed forces around the world when bidding adieu to colleagues and comrades, for their Antim Pag or final step at the academy.

Vice Admiral Singh congratulated the trainees on their impeccable turnout.