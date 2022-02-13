15,184 new COVID cases in Kerala

February 13, 2022 10:13 IST

Active case pool dips below 2 lakh mark

Kerala logged 15,184 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday when 73,965 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool has dipped below the two lakh mark and on Saturday, it stood at 1,81,347, with 38,819 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 3.9% of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

On Saturday, the total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State decreased from 7,238 to 6,507. New hospital admissions on the day was 1,134.

Advertising

Advertising

ICU occupancy is declining .The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State on Saturday dipped further to 1,060 . The ventilator occupancy also went down to 277.

On Saturday, the State declared 145 COVID deaths, of which 23 occurred within the last 24 hours and 122 were deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 282 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 62,053.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 63, 96, 247 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 2,973 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 1,916, Kozhikode 1,446, Kottayam 1,367, Kollam 1,383, Thrissur 1,061, Alappuzha 1,006, Malappuram 838, Pathanamthitta 739, Idukki 620, Palakkad 606, Kannur 597, Wayanad 427 and Kasaragod 205 cases.