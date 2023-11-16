₹15,116.65 crore worth investment offers received

November 16, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Investment offers to the tune of ₹15,116.65 crore were received in the Tourism Investors Meet (TIM) organised by the State Tourism Department here on Thursday. Kerala Tourism has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tamara Leisure Pvt Ltd for tourism projects worth ₹250 crore for developing houseboat and hotel projects in Alappuzha and Kannur, respectively.

Tourism Minister P.A, Mohamed Riyas said that a facilitation centre has been set up to follow up on proposals and investment offers received in the TIM. A coordinating committee of various departmental secretaries headed by the Tourism department secretary has been formed for issuing approval for various projects. The coordination committee can intervene if the projects face any obstacles, the Minister said.

Along with this, meetings will be held at the ministerial-level at regular intervals to review the progress of projects, the Minister added. About 500 investors and entrepreneurs participated in the TIM. A total of 46 start-ups and 118 entrepreneurs from the field of responsible tourism attended the summit. A total of 52 projects from the private sector and 23 projects from the government sector were presented in the meeting.

In addition to the 23 projects presented by the Tourism department, 16 more projects were received as partnership proposals in the investors meet. In this way, ₹2,511.10 crore worth of investment has been received for 39 projects. Apart from the 52 private projects presented at the meeting, 21 projects in the private sector received an investment offer to the tune of ₹12,605.55 crore, said a release issued after the meet.

