151-year-old church collapses in bund breach in Allapuzha

St. Paul’s CSI Church, Pallathuruthy, was built in 1869

A 151-year-old church at Pallathuruthy here collapsed following a bund breach on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, St. Paul’s CSI Church under the Church of South India (CSI) was destroyed by gushing floodwaters after the outer bund of Chungam Karuveli paddy polder was breached. No one was injured in the incident.

People shifted

An outstation church of the CSI Christ Church, Alappuzha, it was built by Rev. W.J. Richardson in 1869. Around 30 families used to worship at the St. Paul’s CSI Church. As a precaution, people in the region were shifted to safer places before the bund collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday.

Kuttanad has witnessed a series of bund breaches in recent days following torrential downpour and an increase in the inflow of floodwaters from the eastern side. It has inundated hundreds of houses, forcing several families to move to their relatives’ houses or relief camps. Besides, paddy cultivation in large tracts were destroyed.

Although rain has subsided, the water level in rivers in the region remains high.