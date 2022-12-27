15,000 people visit Kochi-Muziris Biennale

December 27, 2022 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - KOCHI

Around 15,000 people visited the main venues of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in the first five days of its opening, according to a communication.

As many as 1,400 visitors turned up at Aspinwall House on the first day when the main venues were opened to the public. From December 23 to 27, direct ticket sales crossed 10,000, while the remaining tickets were sold online.

Finland Ambassador Ritva Koku Ronde along with her family came to see the Biennale. Kerala High Court Judge Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar, actor Richa Chadha, former District Police Chief (Kochi City) C.H. Nagaraju, and South zone Inspector General of Police Harshita Atalluri were among the prominent people to visit the biennale.

Entry to the Biennale is from 10 am to 7 pm, daily.