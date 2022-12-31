15,000 km of roads in Kerala to be developed as per international standards, says Mohamed Riyas

December 31, 2022 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The government will initiate measures to develop 15,000 km of roads in the State as per global standards in five years, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was inaugurating the Mankuzhi bridge, Puthiyakavu-Kattanam and Laha-Chunakara roads in the Mavelikara Assembly constituency on Friday.

Mr. Riyas said that 50% of roads in the State would be constructed using Natural Rubber Modified Bitumen. He said the construction of coastal and hill highways and the development of national highways would be completed in a timebound manner.

M.S. Arunkumar, MLA, presided. Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, former MLA R. Rajesh, Mavelikara municipal chairman K.V. Sreekumar, and others were present on the occasion.