15,000 get jobs with Kudumbashree guidance

Campaign aimed at creating jobs through self-employment or wage employment

The Kudumbashree district mission alone has succeeded in providing employment to one in three of the targeted 50,000 people as part of the Chief Minister’s 100-day programme.

The district mission found employment for more than 15,000 people in the first phase of the programme till December 16.

The Athijeevanam Keraleeyam campaign was envisaged by the Kudumbashree with the aim at creating livelihood opportunities for people through self-employment or wage employment. Those keen were provided skill training, hand-holding, and marketing support.

As the first step, the district mission created general awareness among those interested in starting microenterprises.

This general orientation was conducted for nearly 50,000 people through the Kudumbashree community development societies (CDSs) in phases. After the orientation training, people who expressed interest in enterprises attended a module of the entrepreneurship development programme. This training was provided to more than 30,000 people.

Microenterprises, Janakeeya hotels, start-ups, disinfection teams, ‘Arise’ teams, sales kiosks, ‘home shoppe,’ animal husbandry, enterprises engaged in agriculture value-added products’ manufacture, local employment, handicrafts, tailoring, and catering were some of the areas in which training was provided.

As many as 14,361 people secured self-employment and 717 got wage employment in the first phase. . More importantly, it was able to provide them hope and means of livelihood, district mission coordinator K.R. Shaiju said.

The district mission is now undertaking training as part of the second phase of the Athijeevanam campaign.