1,500 prisoners to get 90-day parole

350 remand prisoners to get interim bail to avoid crowding in jails

All eligible prisoners in the State will get parole for 90 days. Remand prisoners involved in just one case, who do not have any criminal background, and face charges that attract sentences below seven years will be let off on interim bail on furnishing personal bond.

The decision was taken by a high-power committee on the basis of a May 7 directive of the Supreme Court to reduce the number of prisoners in crowded jails to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The committee, appointed by the Supreme Court, comprised Justice C.T. Ravi Kumar of the Kerala High Court, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, T.K. Jose, and Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Rishiraj Singh.

As per the decision, those granted special leave in 2020, those not convicted for anti-national activities and drug smuggling, male prisoners above 60 years, and women prisoners above 50 years will be granted parole. Mr. Singh said those granted two-week parole as per a State government order on May 5 would also be eligible for the parole as per the Supreme Court order.

Mr. Singh said around 1,500 prisoners, including the 568 prisoners already released as per the May 5 order, will benefit, apart from 350 remand prisoners.

Of the four lakh prison inmates in the country, 8,000 are lodged in 54 jails, including three central jails in the State. The DGP has asked the prison heads to implement the order immediately. Orders have been issued to ensure that those being released confine to their homes following the COVID-19 protocol and the directives of Health department and the police.