1,500 people shifted to relief camps

More than 1,500 people have been relocated to relief camps across the State by Monday, even as the IMD predicted a gradual reduction in rainfall intensity in most districts by Tuesday.

The northern districts, however, are likely to receive heavy rain for one or two days more.

In all, 379 families (1,519 people) have been relocated to 26 camps, the government said. In Thiruvananthapuram, where coastal erosion has been severe, 680 people have been shifted to four camps opened in three schools and a Fisheries Department godown.

Nine camps have been opened in Kottayam where, so far, 208 people have been relocated. In Pathanamthitta, 201 persons have been shifted to two relief camps, and in Alappuzha, 288 people have been moved to three camps.

IMD has issued red alerts (extremely heavy rainfall) for Kannur and Kasaragod and orange alerts for Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad for Tuesday.

Orange alerts have also been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been warned that sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough.

The storage in hydel reservoirs has risen courtesy the heavy spells over the past several days.

As on Sunday, storage in hydel dams stood at 18%, with enough water to generate 740.6 million units (MU).

On July 10, the storage was 12%, which could generate 491.6 MU.