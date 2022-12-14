₹1,500 crore for renovating Chenkotta and MC roads: Minister

December 14, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Public Works Minister A. Mohamed Riyas during the inauguration of twin bridges at Adoor on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

The State government has allotted ₹1,500 crore for developing the Chenkotta Road and MC Road, Public Works Minister P.A Mohamed Riyas said here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the twin bridges at Adoor, the Minister said the PWD had initiated several works ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season this year. As part of it, the condition of 19 roads was assessed and directions were issued for timely completion of the renovation works . He also congratulated the officials and workers at different levels for timely completion of the works.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US