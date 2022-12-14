  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

₹1,500 crore for renovating Chenkotta and MC roads: Minister

December 14, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau
Public Works Minister A. Mohamed Riyas during the inauguration of twin bridges at Adoor on Wednesday.

Public Works Minister A. Mohamed Riyas during the inauguration of twin bridges at Adoor on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

The State government has allotted ₹1,500 crore for developing the Chenkotta Road and MC Road, Public Works Minister P.A Mohamed Riyas said here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the twin bridges at Adoor, the Minister said the PWD had initiated several works ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season this year. As part of it, the condition of 19 roads was assessed and directions were issued for timely completion of the renovation works . He also congratulated the officials and workers at different levels for timely completion of the works.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.