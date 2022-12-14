₹1,500 crore for renovating Chenkotta and MC roads: Minister

December 14, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The State government has allotted ₹1,500 crore for developing the Chenkotta Road and MC Road, Public Works Minister P.A Mohamed Riyas said here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the twin bridges at Adoor, the Minister said the PWD had initiated several works ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season this year. As part of it, the condition of 19 roads was assessed and directions were issued for timely completion of the renovation works . He also congratulated the officials and workers at different levels for timely completion of the works.