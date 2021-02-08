150 students of a school test positive

34 teachers too infected, Malappuram schools told to tighten vigil

The students and teachers of a school at Maranchery near Ponnani tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 en masse on Sunday.

Officials said 150 students and 34 teachers of Government Higher Secondary School, Maranchery, tested positive for the virus. However, none of them showed any symptoms.

As many as 684 students were subjected to tests following detection of the virus in a student. Officials said all of them were Standard 10 students.

The higher secondary students of the school will also be tested. The school has students from the Thrissur district also.

All in quarantine

All students have been asked to go in quarantine. The district medical authorities have ordered schools across the district to maintain vigil. At a school at Vanneri, 39 students and 36 staff tested positive for the virus. The authorities were puzzled at the rate of spread in both the schools. They said students should maintain a minimum two-metre gap at school.

Those from homes with COVID-19 positive patients or people in isolation should not go to school until directed by the health authorities. School premises, furniture, stationery, store rooms, water tanks, kitchen, canteens, toilets, labs, and library should be sanitised.

On school buses

Tanks, wells, and other water resources should be sanitised with bleaching powder. The authorities said old and stale food should not be used. Masks, digital thermometers, sanitisers, and soaps should be arranged at schools.

Physical distancing and masks should be maintained on school buses too.