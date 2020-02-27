150 projectsin 150 days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 February 2020 00:34 IST

₹650-crore annual Plan for district panchayat

In the run up to the local body elections, the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat aims at completing 150 projects in 150 days, district panchayat president V.K. Madhu has said. He was speaking at the development seminar for 2020-21 organised here on Wednesday.

The district plan will combine the ongoing mission activities as well as novel projects aimed at the all-round development of the district.

A total of ₹650 crore has been set aside for the annual plan of the district panchayat. Ongoing projects such as Patheyam for providing noon meals to the needy, Jalashree for revitalising the water sources, and construction of homes as part of the LIFE project will continue this year too.

Advertising

Advertising

“Our district panchayat stands way ahead in the State with a plan expenditure of 99.99% in 2018-19. Though there are certain challenges this year due to the financial situation of the State government, there is no room for any concern as the government has assured us that all the bills that are not cleared by March will be paid in April,” said Mr. Madhu.

Result-oriented

Planning Board member K.N. Harilal said that the immediate challenge for the district panchayat was implementing the 150 projects in 150 days, for which priority had to be decided taking into consideration the practicality of the projects. Each grama panchayat should choose result-oriented projects on priority and focus on those in the coming days.