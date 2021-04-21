150 more beds for Tata COVID hospital

KANNUR

21 April 2021 22:40 IST

The health department has decided to add 150 more beds at the Tata COVID hospital following a spike in cases in the district.

A.V. Ramdas, District Medical Officer, said that the facility at present had a capacity of 200 patients.

Mr. Ramdas said since the inception of the hospital, 1,410 COVID-19 patients had been treated here. It mainly treats critically ill patients. There were 12 ICU beds and 70 beds with centralised pipeline facilities in the hospital.

Advertising

Advertising