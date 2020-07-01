Kerala

₹150 crore distributed to Kudumbashree members

As part of Sahaya Hastam against the backdrop of COVID-19

An amount of ₹150 crore has been distributed in the district through Kudumbashree under the Chief Minister’s Sahaya Hastam (helping hands) scheme.

The Sahaya Hastam loan scheme is part of a special package announced by the government against the backdrop of COVID-19.

An amount of ₹200 crore has been sanctioned to more than 2.57-lakh members of 20,200 neighbourhood groups in the district. Till now, ₹150 crore has been sanctioned to 15,545 neighbourhood groups. An additional loan of ₹45 crore has been sanctioned by cooperative banks.

Steps were under way to provide loans on remaining applications, a statement from the Kudumbashree district mission here said.

