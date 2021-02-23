150 companies of Central forces sought for polls

Election Commission has already allotted 25 companies of the Central Armed Police Force

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena on Tuesday said a request had been placed for 150 companies of Central forces for providing security cover for the upcoming Assembly polls in the State.

The Election Commission has already allotted 25 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) for Kerala and they are expected in the State on Thursday, Mr. Meena said, inaugurating the COVID-19 vaccination drive for election officials by receiving the first jab.

The personnel have been drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force and the Central Industrial Security Force.

There will be special emphasis on deployment of the Central forces in regions, especially north Kerala districts, that have a history of bogus voting. Stern action will be initiated against election officials who aid and abet vote fraud, he said.

Candidates and political parties are required to submit information on criminal cases pending against candidates, he said.

''This is a standing instruction. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections also we had conveyed to the political parties that there is a mandatory requirement where candidates have to disclose the details of cases pending against them through an affidavit at the time of filing the nomination,'' Mr. Meena said.

While the exact number is under finalisation at the district level, it is estimated that roughly three lakh officials will receive the vaccination ahead of the elections.