150 AYUSH centres to be upgraded to NAH standards

September 26, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST

Steps are being taken to upgrade 150 selected Ayush Health and Wellness Centres in the Homoeopathy and Indian Systems of Medicine departments to NABH standards, a statement issued by the office of Health Minister Veena George has said.

This is the first time that so many AYUSH healthcare institutions in the public sector are applying together, seeking NABH accreditation. These institutions will undergo the final assessment by the NABH team in the next few days.

Accreditation from the NABH would help the AYUSH wellness centres maintain quality of inpatient care and it will also be a boost to healthcare tourism, the Minister said.

AYUSH institutions would have to fulfill various quality and service parameters, including infrastructure, patient-friendliness, patient safety, quality of drugs, and infection control practices to get NABH accreditation. National AYUSH Mission is helping the State in achieving NABH accreditation.

In the last two years, the government had allocated ₹532.51 crore for the AYUSH sector, the statement said.

The State has a total of 600 health and wellness centres in the AYUSH sector.