ADVERTISEMENT

15-year-old skeleton of whale found in private farm in Wayanad

July 30, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Case charged; further action to be taken after receiving DNA test results of the article currently in Forest department’s possession

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department seized the skeleton of a whale, which was maintained and kept in a shed at a private farm at Kanwatheertha, Manjeswara, in Kasaragod.

According to District Forest Officer K. Ashraf, the farm belongs to a 75-year-old Riskin, who is a native of Chikkamagaluru. The skeleton was well-maintained and placed in a shed for the past 15 years.

Mr. Ashraf said that the person got the skeleton from a fisherman. He bought it in 2007 and constructed a shed for ₹27,000. The skeleton has been taken in possession by the Forest department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Since there is no place to preserve the skeleton, it has been kept at the farm. Following orders from higher ups, it will be moved to a safe place, he added.

Mr. Ashraf said that there are 16 whales mentioned in the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA) and it will require a scientific analysis to ascertain the details of the skeleton. A case has been charged and the skeleton will be sent for DNA testing. Further action will be taken after the test results.

Mr. Ashraf said that under Section 49 of the WPA, no person shall purchase, receive or acquire any captive animal, wild animal, other than vermin, or any animal article, trophy, uncured trophy or meat derived therefrom otherwise than from a dealer or from a person authorised to sell or transfer the same under this Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

wildlife

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US