15-year-old girl commits suicide

A 15-year-old girl, inmate of a children’s home in Konni, allegedly committed suicide on Sunday.

Police said the victim was found hanging from the roof on the terrace of the building in the morning. Her body will be handed over to relatives on completion legal and medical examinations in Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

The police are yet to ascertain the actual cause of death. An examination of the CCTV visuals at the location suggested that the girl woke up as usual around 5 a.m., went straight to the terrace, and hanged herself. She was rushed to a hospital nearby, though to no avail.

The girl, whose parents had died earlier, reached the children's home some five years ago through the Child Welfare Committee

(suicide prevention number; 1056)