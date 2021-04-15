15-year-old boy stabbed to death, two injured in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

15 April 2021 10:22 IST

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death at Vallikunnam in Alappuzha on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Abhimanyu of Padayanivettom.

He was a student of Amrita Higher Secondary School, Vallikunnam.

According to police, a gang stabbed him during a festival at Padayanivettom temple around 9.30 p.m. Two other people who were injured in the clash were admitted to a hospital.

The police said that they suspected the incident was the sequel to a clash that occurred during a temple festival the other day.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers for the murder.