Kerala

15-year-old boy stabbed to death, two injured in Alappuzha

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death at Vallikunnam in Alappuzha on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Abhimanyu of Padayanivettom.

He was a student of Amrita Higher Secondary School, Vallikunnam.

According to police, a gang stabbed him during a festival at Padayanivettom temple around 9.30 p.m. Two other people who were injured in the clash were admitted to a hospital.

The police said that they suspected the incident was the sequel to a clash that occurred during a temple festival the other day.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers for the murder.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2021 10:23:39 AM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

