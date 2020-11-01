15 new cybercrime police stations opened in Kerala

CM seeks wholehearted steps to check misuse of cyber world

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed for wholehearted steps to prevent the cyber world being used as a platform to slander others or settle scores with them.

He was speaking during the formal launch of 15 Cybercrime police stations and the new building of the Malakkappara police station in Thrissur on Sunday.

Pointing out that the proliferation of low-cost digital tools has paved way for an unprecedented access to social media, Mr. Vijayan said that the scenario had given rise to various consequences, including dissemination of defamatory content. Under the circumstances, the government could not remain a mute spectator to cybercrime against women and children. The proposed amendment to the Kerala Police Act, 2011, would ensure stringent punishment to those accused in cybercrime.

While cybercrime police stations had earlier been established in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Thrissur and Kozhikode, the launch of the new stations has extended the coverage of the wing in 19 police districts in the State in a bid to bolster investigation into cybercrime and overcome limitations in surveillance.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a dedicated videoconferencing system that linked the Kerala Police headquarters with each police station and special wings in the State. The conferencing mechanism has been designed in a manner that also enabled access through mobile phones. State Police Chief Loknath Behera and other senior officers were present.