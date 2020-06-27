15 more test positive in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

27 June 2020 19:41 IST

11 are from countries outside and four from other States

The district continued to report a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 cases with 15 more persons testing positive for the disease here on Saturday.

At the same time, seven persons who were undergoing treatment for the disease, recovered from the disease and were discharged from the various hospitals here.

Of the 15 fresh cases reported during the day, 11 had landed from abroad while the remaining four persons had returned to Kottayam from other States. With this, the total number of active cases in the district surged to 121.

The persons who had landed from abroad were identified as a 35-year-old Chirakkadavu native, a 48-year-old Mulakkulam native, a 25-year-old Thrikkodithanam native, a 33-year-old Changanassery native, a 58-year-old Moolavattom native, and a 46-year-old Kangazha native. All of them had returned from Kuwait. A 29-year-old pregnant woman who landed from Saudi Arabia, a 44-year-old Kangazha native, a 13-year-old girl, and a seven-year-old boy who landed from Sharjah; and a seven-year-old boy who landed from Abu Dhabi along with his mother and elder brother, were also among the new patients.

The persons who tested positive after returning from other States comprised two women aged 40 and19 from Karukachal, a 16-year-old boy, who returned from New Delhi, and a 24-year-old Vellavoor native who returned from Mangaluru.

Meanwhile, seven persons—a 24-year-old woman from Kangazha who returned from Aurangabad, a 24-year-old from Changanassery native who landed from Dubai, a 44-year-old Vazhappally native who returned from Muscat, a 32-year-old Kumarakom native who landed from Kazakhstan, a 46-year-old Paippad native who returned from Kuwait, and a 33-year-old Kanjirappally native who returned from Telangana—recovered from the disease.

The number of COVID positive cases in Kottayam crossed the 100 mark on Friday when 18 patients tested positive.