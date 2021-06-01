15 lakh vegetable seedlings to be supplied to farmers

KALPETTA

01 June 2021 21:24 IST

The Agriculture department is gearing up to supply 15 lakh vegetable saplings and two lakh vegetable seeds among farmers in Wayanad district under the vegetable development project of the State government.

Eight lakh of seedlings under the project would be disbursed by the end of June for the monsoon season and remaining seedlings would be disbursed by the first week of September for the cool season through Krishi Bhavans in the district, Siby T. Veendissery, Deputy Director (Vegetables), said.

Apart from this, vegetable seeds packed by the Vegetable and Fruits Promotion Council, Kerala, will also be supplied by the middle of June, Mr. Siby said .

A sum of ₹50,000 would be provided as subsidy to each farmer to set up a unit of rain shelter at a size of 100 sq metre, he said.