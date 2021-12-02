15 lakh coconut saplings to be planted next year

Initiative under Keragramam project

Fifteen lakh coconut saplings will be planted across the State next year, Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the Agriculture Department’s Keragramam project in Manamboor grama panchayat on Wednesday.

The Minister said the project was intended to enhance coconut production in a region. “Coconut palm is an emotion for Malayalis. Understanding the potential of virgin coconut oil, Kudumbashree members should start coconut oil units. Only on achieving self-sufficiency in vegetable production could price rise be prevented,” he said.

The Keragramam project is being implemented in 250 hectares in 16 wards of Manamboor grama panchayat at a cost of ₹50 lakh. It includes activities such as basin opening, mulching, distribution of irrigation pump sets and coconut climbing equipment, launch of organic fertilizer units, ensuring availability of chemical fertilizer and insecticides for coconut palms, cutting down of infected palms and planting new ones and intercropping in coconut plantations.

O.S. Ambika, MLA, presided over the function.