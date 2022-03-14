15 lakh children to get Corbevax

The State is all set to begin the vaccination of children aged 12-14 years against COVID-19 this week, as soon as the Centre issues the directive, Health Minister Veena George said here .

The State estimates that there are about 15 lakh children in the said age group, even though this figure is likely to change as per the Centre’s population projections.

The Centre announced earlier in the day that children in the 12-14 year age group would be administered Biological E’s Corbevax, a protein subunit vaccine.

Ms. George said in a statement that the State already had a stock of 10,24,700 doses of Corbevax. Ernakulam had a stock of 4,03,200 doses, Kozhikode 2,74,500, and Thiruvananthapuram 3,47,000 doses.

Corbevax vaccine is to be administered via the intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart.

The Centre also announced on Monday that it was removing the earlier clause that only those senior citizens with comorbidities would be administered the third precaution dose.

Accordingly, all persons above 60 years in the State can get themselves vaccinated with the precaution dose from March 16, provided that there is a 90-day gap between the second and third dose, the statement said.

At present, the precaution dose is administered to healthcare workers, front-line workers and those above 60 years with comorbidities. The precaution dose coverage so far in the State is 48%.

The State has an excellent record in completing COVID-19 vaccination, with 100% of those above 18 years having been administered the first dose and 87% fully vaccinated.

In the 15-17 year age group also, 78% have been covered with the first dose of Covaxin, while 44% have been delivered both doses.