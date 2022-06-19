1.5 kg of gold seized

The police on Saturday night seized 1.5 kg of gold, which was smuggled through Nedumbassery airport, from Kodungalloor.

The gold was seized during the night patrolling, when it was taken to Malapputam in a car. Nishaj, 25, son of Thondiyil Hamsa of Malappuram was arrested in this connection. The gold was hidden in his shorts and T-shirt and in the gear box of the car.

During interrogation of Nishaj, the police got information about Saheel, 44, son of Chammath Parambil Ibrahim Kutty of Azhikkot, who smuggled the gold from Dubai to Nedumbassery. The police nabbed him from Andathode, while trying to escape with his family in a car.

He smuggled 300 gm of gold as capsules, which was concealed in the rectum and as gold dust that was pasted with gum on his T-shirt and short pants.