1.5 kg of gold compound seized at Calicut airport

Staff Reporter MALAPPURAM
August 20, 2022 22:32 IST

The gold compound found embedded in the pants of a passenger who arrived at the Calicut airport from Abu Dhabi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

police arrested a passenger who arrived from Abu Dabhi at the Calicut airport on Saturday and seized 1.5 kg of gold compound from him.

The gold compound was found embedded in the pants of Izzuddin, 43, from Muzhuppilangad, Kannur, who reached the airport by an Indigo flight in the morning.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team questioned Izzuddin but could not find anything. On further examination, the police turned suspicious as they found his pants a little heavier than normal. They had to rip off the pants to find layers of gold compound embedded in them.

