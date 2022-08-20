1.5 kg of gold compound seized at Calicut airport
police arrested a passenger who arrived from Abu Dabhi at the Calicut airport on Saturday and seized 1.5 kg of gold compound from him.
The gold compound was found embedded in the pants of Izzuddin, 43, from Muzhuppilangad, Kannur, who reached the airport by an Indigo flight in the morning.
Acting on a tip-off, the police team questioned Izzuddin but could not find anything. On further examination, the police turned suspicious as they found his pants a little heavier than normal. They had to rip off the pants to find layers of gold compound embedded in them.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.