As many as 15 passengers sustained injuries in a road accident involving two private buses at Meppayil near Vadakara on Thursday. A majority of the injured are students. According to the police, no one sustained grave injuries. The accident took place when one of the private buses tried to overtake the other on the busy route around 8 a.m., they said.
15 injured in road accident in Kozhikode
Mishap takes place during an overtaking attempt
