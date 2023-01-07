15 injured in bus accident

January 07, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

At least 15 persons sustained injuries when a mini-bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Vellore in Tamil Nadu rammed the compound wall of a house near Ramapuram here on Saturday.

According to the police, the accident occurred on the Thodupuzha-Pala road around 1 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Preliminary investigations attributed the accident to the bus driver dozing off at the wheel.

A police team that rushed to the spot kick-started the rescue mission and was joined by the Fire and Rescue Services and local volunteers. The injured were rushed to a hospital nearby.