ADVERTISEMENT

15 injured in bus accident

January 07, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

At least 15 persons sustained injuries when a mini-bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Vellore in Tamil Nadu rammed the compound wall of a house near Ramapuram here on Saturday.

According to the police, the accident occurred on the Thodupuzha-Pala road around 1 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Preliminary investigations attributed the accident to the bus driver dozing off at the wheel.

A police team that rushed to the spot kick-started the rescue mission and was joined by the Fire and Rescue Services and local volunteers. The injured were rushed to a hospital nearby.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US