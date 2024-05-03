ADVERTISEMENT

15 hours to nab a burglar
Premium

May 03, 2024 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST

Valuables worth ₹1.20 crore were stolen from filmmaker Joshiy’s Kochi residence. Mohammed Irfan, the man accused, turned out to be a burglar from Bihar working alone, targeting premium residential colonies across six States. This was his biggest hit by far, reports M.P. Praveen 

M.P. Praveen

Mohammed Irfan, accused in the case of burglary in director Joshiy’s residence in Kochi, being brought to the house for collection of evidence.  Pic by RK Nithin  | Photo Credit: Pic by RK Nithin 

P.R. Ranish, Corporation councillor for Thevara division, had just dropped his wife off at the Ernakulam Siva Temple in the heart of Kochi city, when he received a phone call on April 20, around 5.45 a.m. At the other end was film producer Anto Joseph. There had been a hit at the house of Mollywood filmmaker Joshiy who made several blockbusters like Twenty20 and New Delhi, which, incidentally elevated Mammootty into a superstar. Valuables of a substantial worth had been stolen, he was told. Ranish lived near Joshiy’s neighbourhood, in Panampilly Nagar, another tony neighbourhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joshiy had called Joseph, who was in turn reaching out to Ranish as a people’s representative, to alert him about the burglary. “For some reason, they couldn’t reach a police officer. I immediately alerted Ernakulam Central Subdivision Assistant Commissioner P. Rajkumar. Then I rushed to Joshiy’s house,” said Ranish. By then, a team from the Ernakulam Town South police station led by the inspector had reached the spot and was conducting the primary investigation. Feeling that a little more urgency was needed, Ranish, whose brother is in the police force, directly rang up District Police Chief (Kochi City) S. Syamsundar.

The magnitude of the burglary dawned on the police when it emerged that valuables worth about ₹1.20 crore had gone missing from a safe in a bedroom on the first floor of the house the Joshiy family has been living in for the past 35 years. As per the First Information Report registered by the police, among the stolen items were two diamond-studded necklace sets, 10 diamond-studded rings, five diamond earrings, 10 gold chains, 10 gold bangles, and 10 premium watches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stealing from a full house

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Eight members, including my parents, my family, cousins, and a domestic help were in the house and none of them had any clue about the theft. My wife at some point had heard a noise of a doorknob turning but thought it was the help, who usually slept late. It was only after my mother woke up in the morning did they know about the theft,” said Joshiy’s son and director Abhilash Joshiy who made his directorial debut with the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer King of Kotha last year. Abhilash was away in his flat at Kakkanad on the night of the hit.

Mohammed Irfan, accused in the case of burglary in director Joshiy’s residence in Kochi, being taken to the court by Ernakulam City Police.  R.K. Nithin | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

The window of the kitchen was found broken open using a screwdriver, as the police found later, through which the burglar had gained access to the house. While the house didn’t have any anti-burglar alarm or guard dogs, there were eight CCTV cameras. Only the burglar’s side profile was caught fleetingly on one CCTV camera. He had noted the camera and could be seen masking his face before shifting its direction, the police found.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then took the flight of stairs to the first floor to reach the bedroom. While he couldn’t open the electronic safes, he found a lockable cabinet an easy target that ended up giving him a fortune. The police said that cabinet was unlocked, which the family denied. “It was indeed locked and was found forcibly broke open. The family members probably didn’t hear any sound since the room has thick wooden panelling that could have effectively shut out the noise,” Abhilash said. The burglar then left by the same window as all the doors remained locked, said the police.

The police estimated the burglary to have taken place between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Realising that the supposedly ‘golden hours’ in cracking any crime were fast petering out, the police switched into emergency mobilisation mode under the direct supervision of District Police Chief, Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) K.S. Sudarsan and Rajkumar.

Police response

ADVERTISEMENT

“We immediately put around 150 police personnel, including six inspectors, from across the Ernakulam Central division on the job. Different teams were formed for the physical hunt of the accused, data analysis, including examination of CCTV footage from across the extended neighbourhood, and for tracking of the call detail records of mobile phones in the neighbourhood at the time of the burglary,” said Syamsundar.

During the extensive examination of CCTV analysis, the cops noted an old white Honda Accord with a Maharashtra registration number. It also spotted a red board on the car that read “Adhyaksh jIlla Parishad Sitamarhi.” The car was caught in multiple CCTVs, including near the house. A man was also found entering the car and driving away.

It was already 4 p.m. when the police decided to pursue that lead. Since the car had a Maharashtra registration, it was presumed that it could have been headed to Mumbai. The police shared the images and details of the car with the border check-post. Immediately, a message was relayed back, saying that the car had crossed the border at Kasaragod around 2.30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kochi city police swung into action realising that if the accused managed to enter Mumbai, if he was headed there, tracking him down would be hard. Syamsundar was immediately on the phone with his IPS batch mate and the Mangaluru Additional Commissioner Raman Gupta and shared the car details with him.

“Raman felt that the accused could have crossed Mangaluru city by then, in which case the next probable city was Karwar, to the north. He was sure about nabbing him in Karwar since the north-south distance of the Uttara Kannada district of which it is a part of was 110 kilometres. He then alerted the Superintendents of Police of Mangaluru, Udupi, and Karwar. I also personally spoke to all three of them,” said Syamsundar.

Before he could reach Karwar though, the Udupi police spotted the car at Kota town, Karnataka. When they tried to wave down the car, the accused sped past them. However, the adventure lasted hardly 4 km before the Udupi police chased him down and caught him, around 5 p.m. The accused, identified as Muhammed Irfan, 35, of Sitamarhi city in Bihar, was in custody with the entire loot in hardly 45 minutes since Syamsundar spoke to Gupta. He had been on the run just 15 hours. The Karnataka police registered a case against him under Section 98 (Possession of property of which no satisfactory account can be given) of the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act, before handing him over to a team from the Kochi City police.

Findings and fears

Irfan was flown back to Kochi by the morning of April 22 and the interrogation ensued. The police found that the accused was a professional burglar who specialised in lone-wolf operations targeting premium residential areas. The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems, a country-wide database of crimes and criminals, threw up 19 cases registered against him across six States, the majority of which were in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

One of the cases was registered by the Museum police in Thiruvananthapuram in 2021. It was for the theft of ornaments worth around ₹2.50 lakh and ₹60,000 from the house of the owner of a prominent jewellery chain for which he was never arrested. “We had made an attempt to get his custody after he was arrested by the Goa police. But that couldn’t be worked out owing to the pandemic. We will now approach the court for his custody and record his arrest,” a Museum police official said.

It emerged that Irfan had tried to break into three other houses in the same neighbourhood in Panampilly Nagar on the same night. Though the police initially suspected insider information behind the hit at Joshiy’s house, they have ruled it out for the time being, based on the interrogation.

“His confession that he randomly chose the house after Googling posh residential colonies in Kochi seems true. He had bought the second-hand car but had deliberately not changed the ownership to his name. The idea always was to abandon it or sell it so that it didn’t lead back to him,” said Syamsundar, who felt that Irfan could be behind more such cases registered where the accused remains ‘unknown’.

Reports in a section of media said that his wife was a district panchayat member in Sitamarhi and that he used that to his advantage by putting up a board to that effect in front of the car to avert police checking. However, the police could not confirm it, as his family hasn’t yet reached out to them since his arrest.

Media also circulated stories heralding Irfan as the ‘Robinhood of Bihar’ and how he used to share a certain percentage of the loot with the poor for their medical treatment and the weddings of their children. Even roads in a few villages were attributed to his benevolence. The police did not confirm the stories and said that it wasn’t proper to glorify a criminal.

Joshiy and his son Abhilash hailed the prompt action of the city police. But by the police’s own admission, Irfan may at best spend a few months behind bars before he is released on bail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Stories in this Package

Spotlight

15 hours to nab a burglar

M.P. Praveen
You're in this story
Spotlight

Life off-track for railway workers in Kerala

John L. Paul
Spotlight

Water woes in Kerala’s wetland

U. Hiran,Sam Paul A.
Spotlight

A turf war with the wild

Mini Muringatheri

The mystery of Muthalamada’s shrinking mangoes

Abdul Latheef Naha
SPOTLIGHT

Courage under fire: The many hurdles Kerala’s foreign medical graduates must jump over

G. Krishnakumar

In Kerala, close elephant encounters of the third kind

E.M. Manoj

A campus discoloured: On the saffronisation of National Institute of Technology, Calicut

A S Jayanth
Spotlight

Trapped between industrial titans in Kerala’s Ambalamedu industrial area

K S Sudhi
KERALA SPOTLIGHT

On the road again: on latest postponement of NH 66 project

John L. Paul

A poignant struggle to fit in

M.P. Praveen
Spotlight

Thrissur Zoological Park | The wild ones are at home here

Mini Muringatheri

Neera: The failed promise and lost potential of Kerala’s health drink

Sam Paul A.
Spotlight

Muted cries in chains

K S Sudhi
Spotlight

Dowry is still a dream-killer in Kerala

Tiki Rajwi

Tears flow ahead of music   

G. Krishnakumar
Spotlight

Woes of those who wait for social security pension in Kerala

Tiki Rajwi
SPOTLIGHT

The real price of paddy

Sam Paul A.,Abdul Latheef Naha
SPOTLIGHT

Down memory lane with Kerala’s pulp fiction writers

U. Hiran
Spotlight

On the wrong track | Why daily commute is an ordeal for train passengers in northern Kerala

Aabha Raveendran

Trip to Chettyalathur tribal colony in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary reveals settlers’ plight

E.M. Manoj
SPOTLIGHT

Karuvannur Service Co-operative Bank scam | Depositors in dire straits

Mini Muringatheri
Spotlight

Palakkad’s electric death traps 

Abdul Latheef Naha
Spotlight

Plate of woes for Kerala’s Janakeeya Hotels

R K Roshni
Spotlight

Walk this way 

K S Sudhi
Spotlight

The rise of zoonotic viral and bacterial disease deaths in Kerala

K S Sudhi
Spotlight

Flayed by fickle weather

Dhinesh Kallungal

A carpet of flowers for Onam

R K Roshni
Spotlight

Saline intrusion threatens survival of Kerala’s kole fields

Mini Muringatheri
Spotlight

Migrant workers in Kerala - misunderstood and vilified

M.P. Praveen

Student exodus a reality check for Kerala

U. Hiran
Kerala spotlight

Nature takes firm root in these veggie farms

Sam Paul A.

Muziris back in the limelight

John L. Paul

Fishermen in Kerala live on edge as coastal erosion destroys homes

Tiki Rajwi

Big biz on Net comes with riders

Anasuya Menon
Spotlight

Higher education in low spirits

Sarath Babu George
Spotlight

Unease on self-financing college campuses in Kerala

U. Hiran,K S Sudhi

Project for schooling of migrant children in Kerala at a crossroads

M.P. Praveen

What’s discourse oriented pedagogy?

M.P. Praveen

Kerala spotlight | Awaiting monsoon with hope and dread

K S Sudhi
spotlight

Panic in human habitations: New villain on the block?

K S Sudhi
SPOTLIGHT

Substance abuse in Kerala | On a high, at a social cost

Navamy Sudhish

Not a rosy picture on the silver screen in Kerala

G. Krishnakumar

Green fading away to dull grey

Adarsh B. Pradeep

Palakkad sweats, but escapes with moderate discomfort

Abdul Latheef Naha

Heat rains down on Kerala

Tiki Rajwi
Spotlight

Malayalis touring the world this summer

John L. Paul
Spotlight

Domestic tourists hill stations bound

Dhinesh Kallungal

Going gets tougher for Kochi biennale

Priyadarshini S.

Kochi biennale: An act of coming together, of building community

Anasuya Menon

It’s a tight rope walk for Kochi biennale foundation

Anasuya Menon

Accidental shift to decentralised waste management helps Thiruvananthapuram

S.R. Praveen

Brahmapuram fire exposes gaps in waste management

G. Krishnakumar

Satyagraha that heralded modernism in Kerala

U. Hiran

Mayhem, sparked by storage on the sly

G. Krishnakumar
Kerala spotlight

When festivities go up in flames

Mini Muringatheri

Struggle for land not over for tribespeople of Muthanga

E.M. Manoj

A long march for Kerala and science

S. Anandan
SPOTLIGHT

15 years on, no succour for Moolampilly evictees

M.P. Praveen
SPOTLIGHT

National Highway works in Kerala finally on track

John L. Paul
SPOTLIGHT

Eating out, a walk on eggshells in Kerala

G. Krishnakumar
SPOTLIGHT

How food becomes poison

C Maya
SPOTLIGHT

Food safety officials grapple with lack of facilities, staff shortage

A S Jayanth

Kerala’s houseboat sector in uncharted waters

Sam Paul A.

Kerala Maritime Board with skeletal staff struggles to ensure legal, safety compliance

Sam Paul A.

Medical negligence remains a reality

U. Hiran
Spotlight

Battered and bruised | Tensions at Kerala hospitals

U. Hiran

Anakkulam presents a different picture

Sandeep Vellaram

An elephantine issue in Munnar

Sandeep Vellaram

POCSO survivors left in the lurch

Navamy Sudhish

Search is on for a permanent venue

Priyadershini S

Out of the blues, emerges Biennale

Priyadershini S

Labour pain: why food delivery agents are up in arms

S.R. Praveen

Kerala’s love for soccer belies developmental shortcomings

M.P. Praveen

Alien invasion of a different kind: How exotic pets are threatening Kerala’s biodiversity

Mini Muringatheri

Kuttanad feverish following bird flu outbreak

Sam Paul A.

Reluctance of airlines to ship samples delays testing

Sam Paul A.

A sense of unease in Idukki plantations with a ‘spike’ in attacks on cattle

Sandeep Vellaram

Free-roaming big cats maul farmers’ livelihood in Wayanad

E.M. Manoj

Knee-jerk reactions won’t do, a one-time plan is crucial, says wildlife expert

K S Sudhi

Elephants meet with a gory end on rail tracks in Kerala

Abdul Latheef Naha

MVD powerless to stop vehicle stunts on social media

Dhinesh Kallungal

On cards, a piscine apocalypse in Kerala

Navamy Sudhish

Rising aspirations aiding higher education abroad

G. Krishnakumar

Fortunes are stretching a bit too thin for rubber

U. Hiran

Why many Kerala farmers are ditching cash crops like rubber for rambutan and other exotic fruits

U. Hiran

Kerala landslips | On shaky ground

U. Hiran

Music of monsoon gives way to lurking fear

U. Hiran

How floriculture is helping Kerala’s economy

K S Sudhi

Anthikkad’s tryst with marigold

Mini Muringatheri

Rain plays spoilsport for farmers

Navamy Sudhish

Vizhinjam port | In troubled waters

Tiki Rajwi

Climate vagaries to blame for coastal erosion: studies

Dhinesh Kallungal

Gold smuggling: The law is a bit brittle

A. Mithosh Joseph

Grime on the gold: The notorious connection between gold smuggling and ‘missing‘ cases in north Kerala

A. Mithosh Joseph

Improving walkability index

Aabha Raveendran

Open spaces at a premium

R K Roshni

Pedestrians edged out

John L. Paul

Alappuzha Heritage Project in limbo

Sam Paul A.

Muziris Heritage Project to conserve historic port’s legacy rudderless

John L. Paul

Pokkali gasping

M.P. Praveen

Madhav Gadgil stands his ground

K S Sudhi

ESZ case | Gadgil’s WGEEP report back in the spotlight

K S Sudhi

Climate change and food security

Navamy Sudhish

Start-ups anchoring knowledge economy

M.P. Praveen

UAVs to the rescue of farming community

E.M. Manoj

Drones to reboot farming activities

K A Martin

Kerala’s mangroves in troubled waters

K S Sudhi

Tourism will take wings

John L. Paul

A waterway sputters on

John L. Paul

Kuttanad’s climate refugees

Sam Paul A.,U. Hiran

Not always a rosy picture

K A Martin

The Uralungal success story

K A Martin

Coops revving up social economy

K A Martin

Digital validation of databank in limbo

K S Sudhi

An Act at a crossroads

K S Sudhi

Inland migration to escape a violent sea

Sam Paul A.

Bearing the brunt of erosion

Tiki Rajwi

Restoration debate: Conservation or destruction

U. Hiran

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US