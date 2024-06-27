15 homemakers graduate in a unique convocation at Kollengode

As many as 15 homemaker women between 30 and 60 years of age graduated in a unique convocation held at Ashrayam College of Arts and Science, Kollengode, recently.

They were among the 40 women who enrolled to pursue their undergraduate education under a project named Jyotirgamaya-Samunnathi, jointly offered by the Ashrayam Rural Development Society and Kollengode grama panchayat.

The Jyotirgamaya-Samunnathi empowerment project envisaged helping women who stopped their education because of marriage and family responsibilities to resume their studies.

Among the 40 women who joined the first batch of Jyotirgamaya for Calicut University’s BA sociology, 15 of them successfully completed the course. They attended classes on Saturdays and holidays.

District Collector S. Chithra gave away their certificates and felicitated them at the convocation held at Ashrayam College of Arts and Science, Kollengode.

Dr. Chithra called upon the women who dropped their studies to resume their education and to make their mark in building a healthier society.

She said many women were forced to sacrifice their dreams of higher education for marriage and family. “It is time for a change,” she said, exhorting homemaker women to resume their education.

Dr. Chithra said that it would not be easy to manage a household with the income of one person these days. Therefore, women should come forward to pursue careers of their choice, she said.

Kollengode grama panchayat president K. Sathyapal presided over the function. Writer Beena Govind was the chief guest. Aashrayam College of Arts and Science Principal Devidasan Vellat, former college Professor K. Mohanadas, P.C. Unnikrishnan, R. Sivan, A. Radha Pazhanimala, T.N. Ramesh, Sunitha, Sulochana, Rajan Onoorpallam, P.R. Anil Kumar, and P. Aravindakshan spoke.