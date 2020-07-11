15 fresh cases in Kottayam

As many as 15 persons, including a health worker and three persons each from two families, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here on Saturday.
Of the persons confirmed positive, seven came from abroad while three returned from other States. The remaining five persons contracted the virus through local transmission. With this, the number of active cases in Kottayam is 134.
Local transmission
The persons who contracted the virus through local transmission were a 47-year-old Aymanom native, his 40-year-old wife, nine-year-old daughter and 42-year-old sister-in-law. The 47-year-old man was in the primary contact list of a health worker who was diagnosed with the disease at Pathanamthitta. The fifth person to be identified with the virus is a 42-year-old staff nurse from Thalayolaparambu, who was in home quarantine.
The remaining patients were a 23-year-old resident of Panachikkad who returned from Hyderabad on July 2; a 28-year-old woman from Parathodu(Muscat, June 23), her two-year-old son and 62-year-old mother-in-law; a 24-year-old Thuruthy native(Kuwait, June 25); a 28-year-old Madappally native (Sharjah, June 28); a 40-year-old Chirakkadavu native (Dubai, June 26); the six-year-old son of a female patient from Changanassery; a 59-year-old Erumeli native (Muscat, June 28); and a 28-year-old Manjur native from Mumbai.
Meanwhile, six persons recovered from the infection on Saturday.
