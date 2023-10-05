ADVERTISEMENT

₹15 crore for upgrading PWD roads

October 05, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

These PWD roads will be upgraded to BM and BC standards.

The Hindu Bureau

A sum of ₹15 crore has been sanctioned for upgrading Public Works Department (PWD) roads in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, said a release issued from the office of Transport Minister Antony Raju here on Thursday.

The roads include Kaithamukku-Pettah (1.4 km), St. Xavier’s Junction-Thaivilakam-Valiyathura (1.1 km), road around Gandhi Park (0.2 km), Kappakadavu -Chakka- Karali (1.855 km), Enchakkal - Puthen road Junction - Ponnara Palam (1.62 km), Sewage Farm-Vidya Gardens (0.5 km), Airport- Cheelanthimukku (1.07 km), Enchakkal - Kanjiravilakom (1.7 km), Kaithamukku Temple Junction-West Fort (Ponnapuram Colony Road) (0.82 km), Pass Port Office-Irumpupalam- Thengappura -Kavaradi road (0.8 km), Vallakadavu- Arattu gate road (0.35 km).

These roads, which have been subjected to only routine maintenance for about the last twenty years, will be upgraded to the bituminous macadam and bituminous concrete (BM and BC) standards. The Public Works department officials have been instructed to complete the procedures and tender work at the earliest, said the Minister.

