15-cr. aid package from Amritanandamayi Math to improve landslide resilience in Wayanad

The Mata Amritanandamayi Math (MAM) is launching a major disaster-relief programme to improve landslide resilience in Wayanad on the occasion of Mata Amritanandamayi’s 71st birthday.

A ₹15-crore aid package will be part of this initiative that involves multiple measures, including risk assessment, monitoring, and mitigation techniques, along with recovery planning to support the survivors. In order to safeguard residents from the growing threat of climate change-related disasters in the area, the Math will also install cutting-edge landslide early warning systems in Wayanad’s most vulnerable areas in collaboration with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

“Work on the project is expected to start as soon as official clearance is received from the State government,” said Math officials at a press meet here on Thursday.

“The programme focusses on the long-term safety and sustainable well-being of Wayanad survivors. With a financial package of ₹15 crore, we aim at supporting recovery efforts, installing Amrita Landslide Early Warning System (A-LEWS) and providing additional necessities that the community will require to build back better. The community’s specific needs, beyond what existing aid packages cover, will be identified and addressed once a thorough assessment is completed,” said Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, Vice Chairman, Mata Amritanandamayi Math.

Mata Amritanandamayi, who also serves as the university’s chancellor, had sent a team of experts to assess the impact of Wayanad landslides. The team had prepared a report after visiting other landslides-prone areas in Meppadi, Pozhuthana and Vyithiri. Soon the team will revisit the sites to identify the most vulnerable areas requiring protection. These areas will be equipped with site-specific landslide early warning systems, which will provide crucial alerts about impending landslides to ensure timely evacuations and to achieve a zero-casualty vision in landslide disasters. A regional-level landslide early warning system will also be installed so that the authorities can monitor real-time risk. “Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s researchers have implemented AI-enabled A-LEWS in both Western Ghats and North Eastern Himalayas. The system has been effectively saving human life from imminent disasters since 2009 by issuing real-time early warnings. We are now assessing landslide-affected areas in Wayanad to develop systems that enhance resilience,” said Maneesha V. Ramesh, Provost and Director of the Amrita Centre for Wireless Networks and Applications.

