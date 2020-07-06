15 cases in Alappuzha

Fifteen people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday. Of the fresh cases, seven each came from abroad and other States and one contracted the disease through contact.
Among the foreign returnees, three had come from Kuwait and one each from Saudi Arabia, Yemen, UAE and Oman. The patients are natives of Muthukulam, Kayamkulam, Devikulangara, Thazhakkara and Chunakkara.
Four ITBP personnel
Of those who returned from other States, four are personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) unit at Nooranad. They came from Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Chattisgarh on June 11, June 8 and June 12. The other patients are natives of Kanjikuzhy and Thanneermukkom.
One of the patients is a Kottayam native who was at a COVID-19 care centre in the district after his arrival from Delhi from train.
A 53-year-old man has contracted the disease through contact. He is a relative of a 65-year-old man from Kayamkulam who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 last week while undergoing treatment for other ailments at a hospital in Kollam.
Apart from the sexagenarian, 16 of his family and relations have so far contracted the disease through contact.
The patients who tested positive on the day have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha.
Seven cured
Meanwhile, seven people who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 tested negative for the disease. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 206.
